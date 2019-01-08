11 more deer test positive for preliminary Chronic Wasting disease in Tennessee

(WZTV) FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - Eleven more deer have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a progressive, fatal disease of the nervous system of white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose.
The six males and five females testing preliminarily positive were from Fayette and Hardeman counties, ranging in age from 1 1/2 to 3 1/2-years-old. Wildlife agents said the 11 deer were from within a few miles of the original 13 CWD positive deer.
“The instance of more positives was fully expected and this doesn’t change our plan of response or recent regulation changes made by the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission,” said Chuck Yoest, CWD Coordinator. “We do expect to find even more positives in the CWD Management Zone since we have increased sampling and the disease occurs there. Increase sampling is to determine disease prevalence and spatial distribution.”
The total of CWD positive deer in Tennessee racks up to 24 if the 11 testing preliminary are confirmed.
A new archery/muzzleloader/gun deer season has been added to Fayette, Hardeman, and McNairy counties running from Jan. 7-31. Deer season will be open during the statewide Young Sportsman Hunt on Jan. 12-13 in the three counties.
All hunters harvesting deer in Fayette, Hardeman and McNairy counties on weekends through the end of the month are required by the state to check the deer at a physical check location, according to TWRA. For more information about harvesting check stations and CWD visit this website.
