  • 11-year-old boy missing after walking away from school

    Memphis police are asking for help to bring home a missing boy. 

    According to MPD, Freddie White, 11, left the Grizzlies Prep School from the rear door around 3 p.m. Tuesday. 

    Police said he is known to frequent the Union and Pauline Walgreens and the Airways and Park bus stop.

    If you see him, please contact police 901-545-2677.  

