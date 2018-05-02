11-year-old boy missing after walking away from school

Memphis police are asking for help to bring home a missing boy.
According to MPD, Freddie White, 11, left the Grizzlies Prep School from the rear door around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said he is known to frequent the Union and Pauline Walgreens and the Airways and Park bus stop.
If you see him, please contact police 901-545-2677.
