0 11-year-old boy taken to jail from elementary school, mother says

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A mother claims her 11-year-old son was taken to jail for refusing to follow instructions at the elementary school he attends.

Laura McChristian said her son, Jaylen, was taken in from Maddux Elementary School in West Memphis and charged with disorderly conduct.

McChristian told FOX13 her son was flipping milk cartons when a teacher told him to stop.

“I’m thinking that when my son’s in jail he’s gotten to fighting or did a terroristic threat," she said. "I’m thinking he did something serious. For y’all to tell me he did something petty, it pissed me completely off.”

McChristian is angry, but she also has a lot of questions for administrators.

She said her son was in custody for several hours before a friend who worked at the jail told her where he was. He was finally released around 4 p.m.

McChristian said she wasn’t notified.

West Memphis police records said an officer asked why the 11-year-old was in the hallway, and he responded, “that he doesn’t talk to police.” Jaylen was ordered to the office, but he didn't go, according to the police report.

At that point, Jaylen was taken in and charged with disorderly conduct.

“I didn’t know it was against the law to say 'I do not talk to police.' That was non-violent, non-criminal activity. Y’all over-policed an 11-year-old,” McChristian said.

FOX13 reached out to the West Memphis School District several times about the incident and whether McChristian was contacted about the arrest.

We are still working to hear back.

