  • 11-year-old boy who ran away from school found

    Updated:

    UPDATE: The boy has been found. 

    Thank you for your help. 

    ---

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing boy. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    According to the City Watch alert, Kenneth Jones, 11, suffers from a possible mental disorder, and ran away from Charjean Elementary School at some point this morning. He has not been seen since. 

    He was wearing a black jacket, khaki jogging pants, and white Air Force One shoes. 

    If you see him, call the police. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories