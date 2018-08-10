11-year-old boy who ran away from school found

UPDATE: The boy has been found.
Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing boy.
According to the City Watch alert, Kenneth Jones, 11, suffers from a possible mental disorder, and ran away from Charjean Elementary School at some point this morning. He has not been seen since.
He was wearing a black jacket, khaki jogging pants, and white Air Force One shoes.
If you see him, call the police.
