0 11-year-old breaks finger at school, mom said she was not notified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother said she is outraged, after her son broke his finger at school and she was never notified.

On Friday afternoon around 1:00 PM, her 11-year-old son, a sixth grader, fell down the gym stairs and hurt his hand. The mother told FOX13 she did not realize he had broken a finger until six hours later.

The finger is in a splint now, but a few days ago Alena Matthews son was in a cast.

“His hand was crunched up like this, and I was like what is wrong with your hand? And he said, I think I broke my hand at school,” said Alena Matthews.

Matthews said after her son fell and landed on his hand, he asked the guidance counselor for help. Mom says she took him to the main office but it was locked.

“And he got back to the gymnasium he was told to ‘have a seat, it was going to be okay, relax.,’” said Matthews.

Six hours later, once grandpa brought him home and Mom was back from work she noticed.

“Immediately went to the emergency room. We went to Baptist East. So they did the x-rays and what not and it came back his fingers were broken,” said Matthew.

The mother said she is most upset because, “I was not I notified at all,” she said. “Nobody cared that my son was in pain for the remainder of the school day. No one pulled out a cell phone, he knows my number by heart.”

SCS sent FOX13 a statement:

“We take all allegations related to the safety of our students very seriously. The details related to this claim are still being investigated and we are working very closely with the family to address any questions or concerns.”

In six weeks, the splint will come off Matthew’s son’s finger. The mother said she is speaking out for the other students.

“I don’t want other kids to experience what my son did,” she said.

