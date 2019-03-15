0 11-year-old charged with attempted murder in Memphis, accused in double shooting

UPDATE: Friday, March 15, 9:31 a.m.

An 11-year-old is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to Memphis police.

The charges stem from a double shooting on Ardmore Street, where a 14-year-old boy and his 34-year-old father were shot.

FOX13 talked with the 14-year-old's grandmother who said the child died Thursday. However, police said the child is still alive -- in extremely critical condition and on life support.

The boy's 34-year-old father was shot and is recovering in the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PREVIOUS REPORT -- Corrections made to indicate the 14-year-old victim is on life support.

Memphis police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy and his father were shot in their Frayser home.

Police and paramedics were called to the 3200 block of Ardmore Street after two people were shot around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The grandmother, whose son and 14-year-old grandson were shot in a double shooting Wednesday night, said her grandson David Fulton Vongphachanh died at Le Bonheur Thursday. However, police have since said he is in extremely critical condition and is on life support.

The grandmother told FOX13 her son is still at Regional One Hospital fighting for his life, and at the time we spoke with the family, he did not know his son's condition.

“It’s tragic, I’ve never lost a grandson, I’ve never lost a child,” said Diana Slaughter, the grandmother. “My son got off work at 10:00 last night and before he could get inside, as soon as he got in the house, he was shot and I think my grandson was already shot."

David was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

“He had his whole life ahead of him, he was my bubba, he was my bubba, I raised him," she said.

Slaughter told FOX13 another child was staying at the home for a few nights and was nowhere to be found after the shooting. Slaughter said she noticed her grandson's Xbox and cell phone were stolen when she went into the home.

“The little boy set David up to take his stuff and had to shoot him because my son came in on him so he shot my son too,” Slaughter said.

David made A's and B's at Georgian Hills, loved basketball, riding bikes and playing on his Xbox.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do, I just know I’m going to need help getting through this,” Slaughter said.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody, but no other details were released.

Slaughter said the family does not have money to pay for a funeral.

When they receive information from their bank about how to receive donations, it will be posted on FOX13's website.

