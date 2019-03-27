0 11-year-old girl dies after being hit by vehicle near Whitehaven school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 11-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle in Whitehaven.

According to police, the girl had been in surgery but did not survive following the accident.

Memphis police said the victim was hit by the car in the 5100 block of Millbranch Road around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The victim has not yet been identified by MPD. However, family members told FOX13 the child's name was Ra’Kayla Blount.

The driver who was responsible for the crash has been detained and will be charged in connection with the child’s death.

The driver responsible remained on scene as police arrived. She will be facing charges, according to MPD.

The location where the accident occurred is just blocks from multiple schools in the area. Oakshire Elementary School, Havenview Jr. High and Havenview Middle School are all within walking distance of the accident.

FOX13 crews noticed clothing near where the accident happened.

