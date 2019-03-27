  • 11-year-old girl's father witnessed her get hit by car, family tells FOX13

    Family members have identified an 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car in Whitehaven.

    Memphis police said the victim was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Millbranch Road around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. She was rushed into surgery after the accident, but she did not survive.

    Family members told FOX13 the child's name was RaKayla Blount. She was going to turn 12 in April.

    Blount attended Havenview Middle School. Her father was picking her up across the street and witnessed the tragedy unfold.

    The driver who was involved in the crash was arrested. Keara Williams, 22,  has been charged with Driving While License S/R/C and Violation of Financial Law.

