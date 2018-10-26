MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss - An early morning crash claimed the life of an 11-year-old in northern Mississippi.
The single-vehicle accident happened in Marshall County – on a stretch of Highway 309 just south of Matthews Corner Road.
The county coroner told FOX13 an 11-year-old boy was thrown from an SUV. He did not survive.
It is not clear if the child was wearing a seatbelt, and the exact cause of the wreck is under investigation.
Neighbors have their own theories. Hear what they think may have contributed to the deadly accident --- on FOX13 News 5
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. We do not know that person’s condition.
The name of the child and the driver are not being released until family members are notified.
