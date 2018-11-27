  • 11-year-old missing boy found

    Updated:

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing boy. 

    According to police, Brian Ewing was last seen running out of his home on the 1900 block of Alta Vista. 

    He was wearing a light blue shirt and blue pants. He did not have on shoes or a jacket. 

    Ewing left around 12:21 a.m. on Tuesday. 

    If you see him, please call Memphis police at 901-545-2677. 

