11-year-old missing, left home without jacket or shoes

Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing boy.
According to police, Brian Ewing was last seen running out of his home on the 1900 block of Alta Vista.
He was wearing a light blue shirt and blue pants. He did not have on shoes or a jacket.
Ewing left around 12:21 a.m. on Tuesday.
If you see him, please call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.
