11-year-old plays with gun, accidentally kills himself Friday

    By: Jacque Masse

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police said an 11-year-old accidentally shot and killed himself last night.

    It happened at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Station Way around 7 p.m. Friday. 

    A neighbor said she was at home when all of a sudden she heard a gunshot. 

    “It happens all the time, so when it happens all the time it’s a normal thing you just go on and look around,” said Cora Boyd.

    Memphis police said the 11-year-old boy was playing with a gun when he accidentally shot and killed himself.

    It’s unclear who else was inside the apartment when the shooting happened.

    “I just say put the guns down or have it in a safe place or safe box or something,” said Boyd.

    Memphis police said no charges have been filed at this time.

    The name of the victim has not been released.
     

