11-year-old shot in the eye in Tennessee; teen suspected of handling gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police said an 11-year-old girl was shot in the eye Thursday night and a teen is suspected of handling the gun.
Nashville police responded to the 900 block of Blank Street around 8:30 p.m. for the shooting.
Police said the child had been transported to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the eye. She's expected to survive her injuries.
Police also said a teenager is suspected of handling a weapon when it fired.
Youth Services is investigating, and more information is expected to be released.
