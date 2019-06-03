113-year-old church in Memphis catches fire

A church that's more than a hundred years old in the Nutbush area went up in flames.
The fire started around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday at Eastland Presbyterian Church on Jackson Avenue.
Memphis fire told FOX13 the fire started in the back of the church.
Services first started back in 1906.
It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the flames under control.
FOX13 learned, even though it's small, it is an active church.
