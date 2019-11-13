0 12-year-old attempts to carjack woman at gunpoint on East Memphis Kroger parking lot, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police say a 12-year-old tried to carjack a woman outside an East Memphis Kroger.

The incident happened around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon in the 6600 block of Poplar Ave.

According to police, the victim reported that a young male approached her with a pistol and demanded her vehicle.

The victim told police the suspect approached her when she was loading her groceries into her car in the parking lot. She said the suspect pointed a silver handgun at her and demanded her vehicle.

MPD said a bystander was in the car next to a woman and saw what was happening and tried to intervene. The suspect pointed the gun at the bystander and told them to "back off."

The suspect grabbed the keys from the woman, got in the car and began to drive away.

The woman opened the door and began struggling with the suspect, according to police.

Police said two witnesses told them they saw the incident unfold and were able to detain the suspect after one witness pointed his own gun at the suspect and ordered him to show his hands and stop moving.

The suspect complied and was taken out of the vehicle by the witness. That witness did have a valid TN handgun permit, according to police.

The 12-year-old was taken into custody. The firearm was recovered and no injuries were reported.

Officers are still investigating this situation. Check back for updates.

