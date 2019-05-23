12-year-old boy killed, 8-year-old injured after crash on Highway 51

DYER CO., Tenn. - A 12-year-old boy was killed and an eight-year-old girl was hurt after a multi-vehicle accident in West Tennessee.
According to an accident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dyersburg.
Investigators said the first vehicle – a 2014 Nissan – stopped on Highway 51 trying to make a left on Perry Drive when the second vehicle – a 2005 Dodge – failed to stop and struck the Nissan.
That caused the Nissan to collide with the median and overturn on Highway 51. It eventually stopped facing north in the southbound lane.
According to the report, all three people in the Nissan were injured in the crash. Landon Hughes, 12, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver – Andrew Hughes, 34 – and Hailey Hughes, 8, were both injured. Their conditions were not made known by investigators.
The children’s relationship to the driver is unknown at this time.
The driver of the Dodge – Matthew Call, 38, was not injured in the crash, according to the report. It is unclear if that driver will face charges related to the deadly crash.
A previous version of this story listed the incorrect age for Hailey Hughes. The victim's age has been corrected by Tennessee Highway Patrol
