12-year-old charged after teen shot in Frayser neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - LIVE updates on this investigation, now on Good Morning Memphis.
A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Frayser View Drive in Frayser.
Memphis Police on the scene of a shooting in the 3300 block of Frayser View Drive. One man shot at hospital in critical condition. No suspect information. pic.twitter.com/D4ykEXYtDT— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) July 11, 2019
Investigators revealed at 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were 'handling' a firearm inside a vehicle. The teen was shot on the scene.
Police told FOX13 the 12-year-old has been taken to Juvenile Court and charged with Reckless Endangerment.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for updates on this investigation.
At 9:09 p.m. officers responded to a Shooting at 3339 Frayser View. One male victim was struck and has been xported in critical condition. No suspect info was given.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 11, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}