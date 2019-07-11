  • 12-year-old charged after teen shot in Frayser neighborhood, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - LIVE updates on this investigation, now on Good Morning Memphis.

    A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.

    Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Frayser View Drive in Frayser.

    Investigators revealed at 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were 'handling' a firearm inside a vehicle. The teen was shot on the scene.

    Police told FOX13 the 12-year-old has been taken to Juvenile Court and charged with Reckless Endangerment.

    This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for updates on this investigation.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories