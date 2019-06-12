12-year-old girl accidentally shot, killed by her brother in Mississippi, officials say

HORN LAKE, Miss. - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the chest by her brother in Horn Lake, Mississippi.
The siblings were playing with a gun during the shooting, according to officers. Investigators say the incident happened Monday afternoon at 3:30.
Officials said the young girl was taken to Baptist DeSoto Hospital where she died.
Police told FOX13 her brother, who is also 12, was shot in the hand. The children have not been identified by investigators.
“Bottom line it’s a sad day when anybody gets hurt especially a child,” said Alderman John Jones.
Police haven’t said if the children were alone when the shooting happened, and it’s unclear if anyone will be facing charges at this time.
Jones believes adults have to be more careful with their guns.
“I’m firm believer of the second amendment, and everybody should be able to own a gun if you want to. But you gotta know what to do with it and when to do it, and you gotta keep it out the reach of kids,” said Jones.
According to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, an independent, non-partisan organization, there’s an average of 355 unintentional shootings by children in America each year.
