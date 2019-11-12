0 12-year-old-girl approached by unknown masked man, police say is rare

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Families in Collierville had a scare over the weekend when a masked man approached a 12-year-old girl.

Collierville police are still on the lookout for the masked man accused of getting out of his van, then heading toward the girl in her neighborhood.

Officers took to Facebook Saturday night in hopes that someone saw the alleged incident.

The child said she was walking near her home, not far from Planter’s Ridge Dr. and Sagewood Dr. when the older white panel van pulled in front of her.

She told police a man wearing a mask and all black got out of the van and started heading toward her.

FOX13 learned police do not have a lot of leads in this case.

They were going to people’s homes to see if anyone had surveillance video of the incident, but no luck, so far, in finding anything that could help lead to an arrest.

We spoke with a neighbor who said police came to his home after they noticed he had a ring camera.

“The girl definitely was scared,” said Leonard Andre, a neighbor. “I saw her talking to the policeman, and she was very shaken up. Rightfully so and her mother was shaken up.”

Police said the suspect got back in the van and left after the 12-year-old screamed.

Andre showed us a video from his ring camera.

Police came to his home hoping to find some leads not long after the alleged incident happened before 7:30 p.m.

Unfortunately, the camera did not capture the evidence police were looking for.

Collierville police urge people to be aware of their surroundings and want you to give them a call when in doubt.

“I guess even around Christmas, the crooks go Christmas shopping,” Andre said. We just do what we’ve always done, just keep the doors locked.”

Even after checking the area, they did not find the van.

Police ask if you have any information that could help, give them a call at 901-853-3207.



