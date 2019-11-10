12-year-old girl approached by unknown masked man, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville police took to Facebook last night after a 12-year-old girl was approached by unknown male.
The incident occurred about 7:20 p.m. when the little girl said she was walking in the area of Planters' Ridge Dr. and Sagewood Dr. and she was approached by an older, white panel van pulled up in front of her.
The male was wearing all black and a mask. The suspect approached the victim.
The victim screamed and the suspect left the scene.
CPD checked the area for the van and did not locate it.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Collierville Police Department at 901-853-3207.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis' ‘gang epidemic' driving increase in juvenile violent crime
- James Wiseman plays following judge's clearance, legal battle to continue
- Man in critical condition after shooting in Parkway Village
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}