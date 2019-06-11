12-year-old girl shot, killed by her brother in north Mississippi, officials say

HORN LAKE, Miss. - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the chest by her brother in Horn Lake, Mississippi.
The siblings were playing with a gun during the shooting, according to officers.
Investigators say the incident happened Monday afternoon at 3:30.
Officials said the young girl was taken to Baptist DeSoto Hospital where she died.
Police told FOX13 her brother, who is also 12, was shot in the hand.
The children have not been identified by investigators.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.
