12-year-old Memphis boy at center of City Watch found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Update:
Jordan Jackson has been found. Police said he is safe and sound.
-----
A City Watch has been issued for a missing child in Memphis.
MPD said Jordan Jackson, 12, was last seen at the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering getting on the bus around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Police describe Jackson as 4-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, grey pants and black glasses.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Memphis police.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
