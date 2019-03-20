12-year-old Mississippi boy in coma after being attacked by several dogs

WINONA, Miss. - A 12-year-old boy has been injured by dogs in northern Mississippi.
News outlets report the boy was attacked by about six dogs on Friday while riding his bike.
Montgomery County Sheriff Bubba Nix says the dogs pulled the boy into a ditch. Another boy and his father who were passing by in their car stopped and used boards and hammers to beat the dogs away from the victim.
Nix says the boy was taken by helicopter to Jackson and was in a in a medically induced coma on Monday following surgery on Sunday.
The sheriff says the dogs were captured and euthanized but says their owner won't face charges because Montgomery County doesn't have rules regulating dogs in areas outside city limits.
NOTE: The Associated Press contributed to this report.
