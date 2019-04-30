12-year-old mother missing after running away, found safe by police

UPDATE -- Savannah Green has been found safe.
Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing mother.
According to police, Savannah Green, 12, went missing from the 1500 block of Barbie early on Tuesday morning.
Her mother went to check on her and realized she had runaway through the window.
Police said she suffers from depression and anxiety. She is off her meds and her three-month-old baby is home.
Police said her mother called them back and said she was in Marion, Arkansas with a man.
