12-year-old runs away from home after argument with grandmother, found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: 3:00 p.m.
Marissa Clark has been found safe.
The Memphis Police Department needs your help searching for a missing 12-year-old.
Marissa Clark was last seen leaving her house angry after an argument with her grandmother.
The house is located in the 2500 block of Jenwood.
She was last seen earlier this morning just after midnight.
Clark has also been diagnosed with a mental condition. She's 4'11", 119 lbs, with a slim build and reddish-brown hair.
Marissa was wearing a white collard shirt, a gray skirt, with knee-high white socks.
If you've seen Marissa Clark, please call the Memphis Police Department at 545-2677.
