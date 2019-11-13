  • 12-year-old taken into custody after trying to carjack a woman at gunpoint at Kroger, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police say a 12-year-old tried to carjack a woman outside a Memphis Kroger. 

    The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. 

    According to police, the victim reported that a young male approached her with a pistol and demanded her vehicle. 

    Witnesses detained the suspect and the 12-year-old was taken into custody. 

    The firearm was recovered and no injuries were reported. 

    This investigation is still ongoing. 

