12-year-old taken into custody after trying to carjack a woman at gunpoint at Kroger, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police say a 12-year-old tried to carjack a woman outside a Memphis Kroger.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, the victim reported that a young male approached her with a pistol and demanded her vehicle.
Witnesses detained the suspect and the 12-year-old was taken into custody.
The firearm was recovered and no injuries were reported.
This investigation is still ongoing.
