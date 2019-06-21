  • 12-year-old twin brothers found safe in Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have located 12-year-old twins who had gone missing. 

    According to MPD, the brothers were last seen running from their home on Ross Road around 6 p.m. Thursday.

    Jaden and Jeremiah Thomas, police said, both have been diagnosed with mental illnesses. 

    Police described Jaden as 5-foot-6, 110 pounds, wearing a black T-shirt with “Copper” on it, black basketball shorts and grey shoes. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories