12-year-old twin brothers found safe in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have located 12-year-old twins who had gone missing.
According to MPD, the brothers were last seen running from their home on Ross Road around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Jaden and Jeremiah Thomas, police said, both have been diagnosed with mental illnesses.
Police described Jaden as 5-foot-6, 110 pounds, wearing a black T-shirt with “Copper” on it, black basketball shorts and grey shoes.
