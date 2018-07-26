0 1200 families filed lawsuit against Mid-South cemetery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A civil trial so big that every court room in Shelby County is considered too small.

Lawyers for the Galilee Memorial Gardens cemetery class action lawsuit convinced a judge to move the proceedings to a vacant floor in the county government building.

"Let's start with the glass doors,” said Tom Needham who is a visionary.

How else would you describe someone whose job is to transform an empty floor of the county government building into a functioning court room for an enormous civil trial.

"We needed a space for the jury, the plaintiff’s attorneys, the defense attorney and the judge,” said Tom Needham of the Shelby County Government.

This civil trial involves the lawsuit against the now defunct Galilee Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Families of loved ones buried at Galilee accused the former owners of not burying their loved properly and in graves that can't easily be found.

Also named in the lawsuit were more than 25 funeral homes who used the cemetery.

The number of plaintiff families is about 1200. There is not a room in the court house big enough to accommodate everyone who might want to show up.

So, the lawyers turned to the county for help and an empty third floor is about to become a court of law.

Unlike the lawsuit against Galilee which was has been years in the making.

Needham told the cost taxpayers will only be about $400 and that was to put a wall and paint.

The lawyers are expected to pay for the furniture.

"What will you do with it afterwards? We have a couple of folks looking to move into it. They know it is an empty space and we are always looking for space to put county facilities in,” said Needham.

