0 13 reasons why 'College GameDay' is a big win for the City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - College GameDay is just a few days away from broadcasting live from Beale Street in the heart of the 901, so FOX13 wanted to get you prepared for everything you can expect Saturday morning and tell you why this is a huge win for Memphis.

Speculation was ongoing for weeks inside the city and across the college football world to see if Memphis would land College GameDay. The nerves were at an all-time high this past Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as it looked like the Tigers were going to suffer their second loss of the season. Memphis was leading 42-41 against the Golden Hurricane’s and only two seconds were left on the game clock when Tulsa kicker, Jacob Rainey, had a chance to win the game, but he ended up missing the kick.

As soon as Rainey missed the kick, the anxiety lifted across the 901 and everything immediately turned to College GameDay.

Now that the 11-time Emmy Award-winning show, which is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, as well as contributors Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, Jen Lada, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor and Gene Wojciechowski, will be in Memphis Saturday morning, FOX13 came up with 13 reasons why this is a huge win for the 901.

Showcasing how far Memphis football has come



On Nov. 9, 2009, Tommy West, former head coach of the UofM football team, told reporters before being fired, the program needed to “Put something in it or do away with it, one or the other.” Now, almost 10 years later, Memphis will host College GameDay. It took almost six years after the firing of West for Memphis football to start turning things around. The hiring of Justin Fuente got the ball rolling. Fuente posted a 4-8 and 3-9 record in his first two seasons, but in 2014 and 2015, the Tigers went 19-6 under Fuente’s leadership. Fuente left Memphis for Virginia Tech after the 2015 season and Mike Norvell took over as head coach. Since the hiring of Mike Norvell, the Tigers are 33-15 in three and a half seasons.



Showing off Beale Street to the entire world



Per ESPN PR, College GameDay has been averaging 1,902,000 viewers per episode this season. Also, more than 23.6 million fans have tuned in this season to watch the 3-hour show. Can you imagine all those eyes on the City of Memphis? Memphis has three hours of coverage to showcase the historic street. Beale Street on Twitter announced a special gameday special for the historic strip. Your favorite places from Silky O'Sullivan's to Rum Boogie Café and Blues City Café and much more will open up early Saturday morning to accommodate the College GameDay show. You can see the full list from Beale Street on all the openings below.

You all have asked and the merchants have answered! Here is all your Beale Street Gameday specials for Saturday morning. We are ready for you bright and early! GO TIGERS! pic.twitter.com/FcnEHMsSir — Beale Street (@BealeStreetMphs) October 30, 2019

Time of the year perfect for GameDay



We are less than a week before the Memphis Tigers basketball team tips off their season. We’re halfway done with the college football season. It’s November and the temps are dropping to the 40s and lower. This is football season, folks. Memphis will take on undefeated SMU in front of a national prime time audience for the first time with a chance to get back in prime position for a NY6 bowl game.

Memphis tourism growing by the day



From The Clipper, to the $950M project on Union Ave. and so much more, Memphis is booming right now. The City of Memphis is trying to build up downtown again and with GameDay right in the heart of downtown, it will show the world how far Memphis has come within the years. Mayor Strickland and his crew are still planning many more projects for the 901 in the coming months and years. FOX13 will keep you updated with all the developments.

Primetime in Memphis



We’ve seen Memphis vs. Ole Miss, Memphis vs. UCLA and some other big-time AAC games at the Liberty Bowl, but Memphis hasn’t witnessed or experienced primetime ABC football. The Liberty Bowl will be rocking and ESPN will showcase the bowl. University of Memphis official told FOX13 as of Wednesday, they have already sold 53,000 tickets for the game Saturday with around 5,000 left to sell. All expectations point to a sell out Saturday night.



St. Jude getting the love they deserve



Even though preparations are still ongoing with how the show will be broadcasted Saturday morning, it’s hard to imagine the GameDay crew won’t include St. Jude and the kids into the show somehow someway. You don’t have to hear it from us about how big St. Jude is in Memphis and across the world. Let’s hope the kiddos are involved with the event come Saturday.

University of Memphis on the biggest stage



A few years back, the University of Memphis tried multiple times to move to the Big 12. They wanted a bigger stage and conference. Now, they’re the lead dogs in the American Athletic Conference. Expect GameDay to showcase some things Dr. Rudd has done by growing the university’s population among students, the new projects he’s started and the students working on achieving an education.



Lee Corso’s mascot selection



Lee Corso’s has been putting a mascot’s head on for years. He’s always put on a show. Now, he’s going to sit right off of Beale Street, with thousands of Memphians waiting for him to pull out the Tigers head mascot. We don’t know who the pick is and won’t know until about 10:55 EST, but if he chooses the Tigers to win, Memphians will treasure Corso forever.

Recruitment of college athletes to Memphis



Some would say Memphis already owns the recruitment in the state of Tennessee, and they’re probably right. But think of this, national recruits are always watching GameDay. They want to experience it. They want to be a part of it. With Memphis hosting the event Saturday, 4-star and 5-star will be watching. Their eyes will be glued to Memphis.



Tom Rinaldi’s special feature



Every week on GameDay, Tom Rinaldi does a special feature on the team, player, family member or city the crew is in that particular week. This week Rinaldi is doing a special feature on redshirt freshman running back Kenny Gainwell and his brother. Gainwell has shined throughout the season with the injury to Patrick Taylor. Through eight games, Gainwell has rushed for 979 yards and has 11 rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.

GameDay showcase event



Every show GameDay produces, they do a special 60 seconds showcase of something in the city they’re in. Local radio shows around town were letting fans bring up suggestions on what the showcase could be for the 901. Every idea was thrown out from Jerry's Sno Cones, to the National Civil Rights Museum, from the different Wiseacre Brewing in town to something as simple as The Arcade Restaurant. We’ll find out come Saturday morning what GameDay decided.



Things to do over the weekend



FOX13 came up with a list of 13 things to do this weekend while GameDay is in town. If you somehow can’t make it out to Beale Street Saturday morning or the Liberty Bowl that night, you can check out the Tigers all weekend long at these events. Events include the 2019 Indie Memphis Film Festival, Le Bonheur Zoo Boo, Memphis Soul Music Festival and many more. Check out the full list here.

Celebrity guest picker



It’s no secret that what College GameDay is most famous for is who they decide will be the celebrity guest picker for the games that weekend. They normally pick from celebrities who have ties to the town from either born in the city, did something famous for the city or played for the university. A lot of speculation around who it could be for Memphis came down to famous singer Justin Timberlake. Those rumors were almost put to rest Thursday morning when GameDay member Kirk Herbstreit was on a local radio station saying the GameDay asked JT if he would be available, but according to Herbstreit, Timberlake is in Louisiana shooting a movie and won’t be able to make it.



So, who now? Some other choices were thrown out like Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway, Jerry Lawler or Al Green. You could even do something cool with St. Jude and having a child or children come to the stage and pick the games. Regardless, we won’t find out until about 10:50 a.m. Saturday who will be on the stage representing Memphis, but whoever it is, they will do a fine job putting on for our city.

