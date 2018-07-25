13 shots fired into a home in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gun shots disturbed neighbors again in one Memphis neighborhood.
Police told FOX13 the shooting happened off Tulip Trail near I-40 and Whitten Rd. Wednesday morning.
At least 13 shots were fired at the home.
The home owner didn't want to speak with us, but police say it happened just before 6 a.m.
At that time, the doorbell started a recording and caught the suspect on camera.
Officers say the suspect fled the scene in a back four door sedan.
