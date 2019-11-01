0 13 things to do in Memphis this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This weekend is filled with family fun activities to celebrate Halloween, fall and the new harvest. Adults might have a few events for them, too.

2019 Indie Memphis Film Festival

The 22nd Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival is this weekend with many venues and live performances before each screening.

The festival starts on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and runs through Monday with the last movie that begins at 7 p.m. Opening night is held at Crosstown Theater on Concourse Ave.

The festival pass is $100 for 12 film viewings and $250 VIP Pass for unlimited films. Single tickets vary from $10 to $20.

The films are played at various times and locations around Memphis. For the schedule and more information, visit the film festival's website.

Le Bonheur Zoo Boo

The last night of the Memphis Zoo's "Zoo Boo" is tonight!

The zoo offers lots of family friendly activities from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. that includes a maze, trick-or-treat stations, kiddie rides, costume contest, magic shows and a haunted hayride.

Tickets are $10 in advance for members and $13 for nonmembers. Attendees can also purchase tickets the day of for $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Visit the Memphis Zoo's website for more information.

Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival

Brooks Museum and Cazateatro Bilingual annual Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival this Saturday to honor ancestors and celebrate the circle of life and death.

The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. in Overton Square with floats and performers and should arrive at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art about 12:15 p.m.

The event includes art-making activities, face painting, music, costumed performers, dance performers and food trucks.

Admission is free.

Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.

Health Food Festival

The Memphis Urban League Young Professionals hosts a healthy food festival this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Crosstown Memphis.

The festival gives attendees the chance to see the healthy food options that Memphis has to offer. The event will include healthy food vendors, entertainment and wellness resources.

Children five and under are free and admission is $7.89 plus tax.

Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.

ESPN GameDay

ESPN GameDay comes to Memphis this Saturday for the Tigers and SMU game.

The show begins broadcasting at 8 a.m. The event is on Beale Street and will lead up to the prime-time game.

Game tickets are still in sale.

Visit the Memphis Tigers' website for more information.

India Fest 2019

The 17th Annual India Fest is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Agricenter International.

The event has activities for all ages that include cultural events and a youth corner.

The cultural experience brings traditional drummers, performers, Henna painting and Indian cuisine. The kids' corner will have face painting, art and crafts.

For more information about India Fest, visit their website.

Broad Avenue Art Walk

Broad Ave. Arts District hosts the Art Walk this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Broad Ave.

The walk will feature 40 different artist, full day of live music and 10 food trucks that include Stick Em Food Truck, Central BBQ, Delish Mobile Bakery, Rice Burner, The Dream Machine, Soi Number 9, Cousins Maine Lobster, DimSum 101, Awesome Dogs and Gourmet Grillers.

The stores along Broad will be open.

The event is free.

For more information and a full list of artists, visit the event's Facebook page.

Memphis Soul Music Festival

The Memphis Soul Music Festival happens this weekend at the Levitt Shell on Poplar Ave.

Come enjoy a wide variety of music on Saturday and Sunday.

Gospel music will be Saturday's feature from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday's musical features all things Soul music.

The festival will have food truck and adult beverage available. VIP decks include seating and general admission can bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Ticket prices and more information is available on the event's Facebook page.

Wicked Ways Haunted House

This is the last weekend to get the ultimate scare.

The Wicked Ways Haunted House on Cumberland St. features some of Memphis' scariest attractions from disease themed to zombies.

Today, the house is open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tomorrow and Saturday, the house is open from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $16 to $35.

Visit the haunted house's website for more information.

Haunted Corn Maze

It is the last weekend to visit the Mid-South Haunted Corn Maze.

Take on the twists and turns of this the thrilling adventure to scare or be scared.

The maze located on Walnut Grove Rd is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., today, tomorrow and Saturday.

Admission is $15 per person.

For more information, visit their website.

Farm Fest and Auction

Memphis Farmer's Market will host their 14th annual Farm Fest and Auction fundraiser, benefiting a successful launch of next year's farmer's market.

The fest will have a wide range of food and live music, plus sharing health and nutrition with attendees.

The fest is at Puck Food Hall on South Main. Tickets are $50 and $30 for children seven to 13.

Children six and under are free.

Visit the fest's Facebook page for more information.

Midtown Memphis Brewery Bike Tour

Join Curious Bike Tours for this Sunday's bike tour that features brews from Midtown from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Breweries this Sunday includes Memphis Made, Boscos and Crosstown Brewing.

Tickets are $45 and the price includes bike, helmet, water bottle, tastings at each brewery, tour of a brewery and a tour guide.

Visit the event's Facebook page for more information and a full list of bike tours.

Memphis' Rainbow Crosswalk Celebration

Celebrate Tennessee's first rainbow crosswalk right in Memphis, this Sunday starting at 2 p.m. on Young Ave.

The event is to celebrate how diverse Memphis is and commemorate Memphis' LGBTQ community with the amazing work on the project.

The crosswalk is in the heart of Cooper-Young.

Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.

Come back next week for a whole new list of 13 things to do!

