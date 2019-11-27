0 13 things to do this holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has compiled another list of 13 things to do this weekend in the Mid-South.

This weekend, we included lots of events to kickoff the holiday season.

Thanksgiving Day

Memphis Hungry Turkey 5K

Tennessee Runs will host the annual Memphis Hungry Turkey 5K on Thanksgiving.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Shelby Farms on Mullins State Rd.

Come and cheer on the runners, walkers and more.

The Original Memphis Turkey Trot

Start2Finish Events will the 2019 Turley Trot from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Turkey Trot is a 4-mile race and if you don’t feel like doing all those miles, they have the Turkey Leg Relay option.

The event is at Memphis Botanic Gardens on Cherry Rd and will have pumpkin pies.

Friday

Blacksmith Friday

The Metal Museum will host Blacksmith Friday with two sessions to bring out your inner blacksmith.

One class will learn forged hooks at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second class will learn forged skewers from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A great way to make homemade gifts this holiday season and its for ages 15 -years and up.

The classes vary in prices, and they can be found on both event’s Facebook pages.

Forged Hooks class.

Forged Skewers class.

The museum is located on Metal Museum Dr.

Peabody Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Peabody will host their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony with the day starting off with the annual Duck March at 11 a.m.

The event lasts all day and the tree lighting will be right after the Duck March at 5 p.m.

Join the holiday spirit and pass out holiday candy.

A Christmas Story at the Pink Palace

Pink Palace Family of Museums will host a movie night starting at 7 p.m. with the showing of A Christmas Story.

The movie is about Ralphie Parker and his dream of the ideal Christmas gift.

The movie should last about two hours and the event takes place on Central Ave.

Saturday

Kickoff the Holiday Season Event

Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid will host the Kickoff the Holiday Season Event at 9 a.m. to noon.

The store will have breakfast snack, giveaways and drawings, plus a penguin ornament craft, penguin ornament stress toys and a chance to win a $25 gift card and roll-up blanket.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Bartlett Holiday Market

Bartlett will host the holiday market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Stage Rd. at the Banquet Hall of the Bartlett Station Municipal Center.

There will be a one stop shop, full of local vendors for Small Business Saturday.

Items available include unique decor, crafts, holiday items, handmade items, gifts, jewelry and personalized gifts.

For the list of vendors and more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Big Wheel Relay Race

Beale St. will host the Big Wheel Relay Race from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This is event is for the ‘Big Kids’ of Memphis and to show off your skills on a big wheel

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Bacon Crawl

We Love Pub Crawls will host the Bacon & Booze Crawl beginning at 3 p.m. with registration at Alfred’s on Beale St.

The event goes until 9 p.m.

Once you’re registered, it will unlock where to go for the bacon and the booze.

For the full list of information about the crawl, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Holiday Wonders at the Garden

Memphis Botanic Gardens will host the Holiday Wonders at the Garden starting at 5:30 p.m. on Cherry Rd.

The event will showcase hundreds of multi-media, LED lights in a light show.

There will be couches, fire tables and holiday spirits in the Under the Stars Outdoor Lounge.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Sunday

Museum Store Sunday

The Metal Museum Store is hosting a full day, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with beverages and shopping in the store.

The store will have items from metalsmiths across the country.

The event is free and museum patrons will get 10 percent their purchase.

Visit the event’s Facebook Page for more information.

Annual Tree Lighting

Downtown Memphis will host the annual tree lighting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of Peabody Pl. and Main St.

There will be cookies, holiday carols, arts and crafts, letters to Santa mailing station, hot cocoa, s’mores and ornaments all for sale.

All the proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Overton Square Tree Lighting

Overton Square and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital will host the Overton Square Tree Lighting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Madison Ave.

The event will have free hot chocolate and holiday treats, plus live music, Santa and donations can be made to the hospital.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Come back next week for a full list of '13 things to do this weekend.'

If you have an event you think FOX13 should showcase on our list, send it to events@fox13memphis.com and in the subject line, add "13 things."





© 2019 Cox Media Group.