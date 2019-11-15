0 13 things to do this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We have compiled another full list of events for you to enjoy this weekend!

Friday:

Downtown Dining Week 2019—All weekend long

The Downtown Memphis Commission presents Dining Week 2019 with a full list of local restaurants participating.

2019 specials include $20.19 for a three-course dinner and special menu or $10.19 for a two for one lunch and special menus.

Gratuity, taxes and drinks are not included in the price.

For a full list of restaurants and menus, visit the Downtown Memphis website.

Saturday:

Memphis Modern Market at Loflin Yard

Memphis Modern Market will host from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. a full list of local vendors for holiday shopping.

The event is at Loflin Yard on W. Carolina Ave.

Check out the Facebook page for more details.

Memphis Comic and Fantasy Convention

The convention goes on all weekend for all those who love Sci-Fi at the Marriott Memphis East.

This year's event will Jenel Stevens. Stevens can be seen Black Panther, Infinity War, Endgame and Luke Cage.

The Marriott Memphis East is located on Poplar Ave.

Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making another appearance at the Wolfchase Galleria.

The truck will be there from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and it will have treats and merchandise while supplies last.

This is a family-friendly event.

Wolfchase Galleria is located on N. Germantown Pkwy.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Sewing into Dreams 2019

Join Sewing into Dreams from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a fashion show fundraiser to benefit St. Jude's

Research Hospital at Clark Opera Memphis.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person.

Sewing into Dreams with Stitches of Hope spotlights the future of fashion designers.

Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.

Chainmaille Ornaments Workshop

Memphis Botanic Garden will host a Chainmaille Ornament event.

Those who attend will have the chance to create their own ornaments using chainmaille techniques.

The technique is connecting metal rings to one another.

Attendees will create poinsettias or ice flowers and spikes added to weaves to create snowflakes. Four designs will be completed.

All materials and class instruction will be provided with a fee of $75 for members or $89 for non-members.

Visit the event's Facebook page or call 901-636-4128.

Jingle Bell Run

The Arthritis Foundation Tennessee will host a Jingle Bell Run at Overton Square from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dress up in your favorite holiday costume for the fundraising run. 100 percent of the proceeds go to charity.

Have fun in the spirit of the Holidays!

Visit the foundation's website for more information or call 901-341-4145.

Merry Marketplace + Kids Shop

SunFish Children's Theater and TransforMama will host a family-friendly event for children to shop for their families.

Staff will help children count their change, manage their shopping list and shop for their family's gifts.

It is $5 per person or $20 per family, which includes gift-wrapping and card making.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.

Atomic's Angels Drag Show

For the adults to enjoy, head over to Atomic Rose Club and Grill for the Atomic's Angels Drag Show at 11 p.m.

Adults 21-years of age and older can listen to music, enjoy a happy hour and watch a talented drag cast.

This event goes on every Saturday till Dec. 29.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Sunday:

Family Day—50th Anniversary Weekend

Playhouse on the Square will host a family day to celebrate the 50th anniversary weekend.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the cast of Peter Pan will give an interactive tour of Neverland. Children will learn songs and dances with Peter Pan and sword fighting with Captain Hook.

Parents can take photos of the children on stage and souvenirs will be available for purchase. Lunch provided by Huey's Burgers and Brews.

For tickets and more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Write and Publish the Story, Intro to self-publishing

Pametria Dominise will host an interactive workshop for those who have the writing bug from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Launch Pad Memphis on B.B. King Blvd.

After writing a children's book, Dominise learned the do's and don'ts' to self-publishing.

Tickets range from $25 to $49.

Visit the event's website for more information.

Veterans Day Picnic

The Lichterman Nature Center will host the Veterans Day Picnic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Price includes food and festivities.

Visit the event's website for more information.

Pooch-A-Palooza

High Cotton Brewing Co. and Mutt Mafia Dog Rescue will host the 2nd Annual Pooch-A-Palooza from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy local brews while seeing puppies and dogs. There will be a silent auction and raffle items to benefit the rescue.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Tune in next week for 13 more things to do.

Email us your event to showcase at events@fox13memphis.com and put in the subject line "13 things."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.