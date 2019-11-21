0 13 things to do this weekend across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The holiday events have begun across the Mid-South and FOX13 compiled a list of 13 good ones just for adults and for the family.

Friday:

Memphis Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival

The adults can share a night out from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a whole evening of holiday cocktail tasting at Overton Square Courtyard.

Tickets are $34 a piece and includes 12 holiday cocktail samplings, photos with Santa, music, party activities and a mini crafter gift market.

For more information and a full list of drinks available, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Memphis Zoo Tree Lighting

The Memphis Zoo Lights officially begin Friday with the grand tree lighting.

From 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., come enjoy the beginning of the holiday season at the zoo.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

All Abroad! Holiday Kick-Off

The Shops od Saddle Creek on Poplar Ave. will host a Holiday Kick-Off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a special screening of Polar Express.

Event planners suggest dressing in your favorite holiday pajamas and get pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Say Cheese, Voodoo Café Food Truck and Primas Bakery and Boutique will be in attendance for dinner and desserts.

Proceeds from this event will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Saturday:

Turkey Day Market

The Memphis Farmers Market will host a Turkey Day Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on S. Front St. and E GE Patterson Ave.

The market will include late fall produce, you can shop the prepared food vendors and start the holiday shopping with hand-picked artisans.

There will be food trucks and hot cocoa available.

Event's Facebook page.

Taste of Hope

Taste of Hope will bring Mid-South chefs and food lovers together to celebrate the American Cancer

Society’s progress in the fight against cancer and to raise money from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz of Memphis.

The event will feature Memphis’ favorites chefs and bartenders, a silent auction, open bar and wine.

For more information about the even and ticket prices, visit the Taste of Hope website.

Taste & Tea

Make It Taste Good will host a Taste & Tea at My Cup of Tea on Carnes Ave. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

My Cup of Tea will show attendees how the organization is helping the Orange Mound community.

The event will have food, cocktails, festivities and live entertainment. The proceeds will benefit My Cup of Tea, which is a non-profit organization that serves women in crisis who live in Orange mound.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Mats, Muffins and Mimosas DIY Workshop

Board and Brush Memphis will host a Mats, Muffins and Mimosas DIY Workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Macon State STE 104.

Attendees will pay $40 to design and personalize a doormat, plus muffins and mimosas.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Memphis Modern Market

Wiseacre Brewing Company will host the Memphis Modern Market from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Broad Ave.

The event will showcase food, drinks and a holiday shop with more than 30 local art and vintage sellers.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Brooks Museum Holiday Pop-Up Shop

The Brooks Museum will host a Holiday Pop-Up Shop on Poplar Ave. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They will partner with the Memphis College of Art to have a full arrangement of artists work for purchase and it will benefit the arts community.

Café Brooks will be available for seasonal drinks.

More information can be provided on the event’s Facebook page.

69th and Final Holiday Bazaar

The Memphis College of Art will host their final holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rust Hall within Overton Square.

The event will feature an eclectic, curated collection of handmade jewelry, textiles, pottery and ceramics, watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings, custom prints, photography, mixed media pieces, ornaments, metalwork, woodwork, and more, spanning a range of price points.

Check out their website for more information.

Mimosas & Magic Brunch Buffet

Railgarten presents Mimosas & Magic Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Central Ave.

The event is $27 for adults and $12 for children, plus children five and under are free.

The kids will enjoy an assortment of closeup magic shows and a full buffet.

For more information about this event, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Sunday:

Family Clay Day—Christmas Tree Luminaries

Paint a Piece will host a family Clay Day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Poplar Ave.

Families, couples or singles can pay up to $55 for a family of three and create ceramic luminaries using clay tools and supplies.

The creating will take up to three hours, which the ceramic pieces will be glazed and fired. Finished products can be picked up in two weeks.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Brewskis and Books

Memphis Made Brewing Co. will host the first book Club called Brewskis and Books from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on S. Cooper St.

The book featured this Sunday is Where the Crawdads Sing, a 2018 novel by Delia Owens.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Check back Thanksgiving weekend for another list of events that your family can enjoy.

Email events@fox13memphis.com with your special event and you might be showcased on our "13 things to do this weekend." Please put in the subject line, "13 Things."











© 2019 Cox Media Group.