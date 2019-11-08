0 13 things to do this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We have found a few of the top things for you to do this weekend in the greater Memphis area. Take a look.

Saturday, Nov. 9:

Beer Forum in Olive Branch

The Mississippi Ale House in Olive Branch is hosting a beer forum for beer lovers and will showcase Mississippi beers.

1817 brewery, Southern Prohibition Brewery, Lazy Magnolia Brewery, Backwater Cider Brewery, Three Foot Brewery, Key City Brewery and Natchez Brewery will be in attendance with up to 30 beers on tap.

The event begins at 5 p.m.

Holiday Market at Madonna Learning Center

Madonna Learning Center is hosting a Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hatley Glenn Gym.

There will be lots of vendors and one-of-a-kind items for holiday gifts.

Homemade soups will be available for purchase for lunch, and frozen entrees and dips will be sold by Trainees in the Adult Program for you to take home and enjoy later.

Location: 7007 Poplar Ave.

Memphis Crafts and Drafts Festival

The Memphis Flyer and Crosstown Concourse is hosting the free shopping event that will showcase 85 local artists, crafters and more, plus local craft beers on tap.

There will be kids activities and pictures with Santa.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Crosstown Concourse in the patio space adjacent to Cleveland St.

Artist Market at the Metal Museum

The Metal Museum is hosting an Artist Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will showcase local artists in a pop-up sale of their work.

There will be two food trucks and refreshments.

The event is free and open to the public. Free parking along Metal Museum Dr.

Young Coppersmiths: Patterned Copper Tags

The Metal Museum is hosting an event for ages 11 to 13 where students will use hammer and stamps to create controlled designs on copper.

The students will make a keychain or pendant.

It is $15 per student and you must register. The event is from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

River Garden + River Line Birthday

River Garden and River Line invite all to celebrate their first birthday from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Mississippi River Park.

There will be a "Year in a Day" that features events that River Garden has hosted in the past that include yoga on the lawn, fire pits and s'mores, toasts, birthday cake, Seda Latin Dance salsa and Mighty Lights.

River Garden is located between Court and Jefferson on Riverside Drive.

7th Annual Streetdog Foundation's Howl at the Moon 2019

Streetdog Foundation will host a fundraiser for the dogs associated with Streetdog at The Warehouse on E GE Patterson Ave.

There will be food from local restaurants, beverages and live and silent auctions.

The event is $70 for Ultimate Paw Pass in advance and $80 at the door. It is for ages 21 and up.

This runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

2019 Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's Association Tennessee Chapter will host a Walk to End Alzheimer's from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event will help raise awareness of Alzheimer's, as well as contribute fund to research,

The event is at 335 S. Hollywood St.

Tree Tour of Elmwood

Elmwood Cemetery will host a tree tour from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and walk you through over 1,400 trees on site.

Some trees that live in Elmwood are older than the cemetery itself and those are the trees they call witness trees.

The cost is $20 per person and wear comfortable shoes

Sunday, Nov. 10:

Harbor Town Dog Day

The Harbor Town Dog Show will host Harbor Town Dog Day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Nursery Park on Harbor Crest Dr.

There will be music, a VIP tent, games, vendors, food and drinks, plus you can bring your dog!

Dogs can be pampered and the proceeds will go to the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.

Thanksgiving Make and Take

Board and Brush will host a Thanksgiving Make and Take event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Macon Station STE 104.

The family-friendly event will showcase DIY projects for Thanksgiving and it is $20 each for all the materials.

Voodoo Cafe Food Truck will be in attendance.

Fantastical Fairy Houses

Memphis Botanic Garden will house Fantastical Fairy House from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., where attendees get to make their own fairy house for your garden.

Attendees will learn ceramic work and proper techniques for cutting windows and doors, attaching trim, adding chimneys, creating texture, and adding detail.

Children age 10 and up welcome with parent. All creations will be given a waterproof clear glaze and fired off site.

Class fee includes all materials and use of any tools needed to bring your creation to life. All you need to do is wear your play clothes and bring your imagination. Registration fee is $40 MBG members and $50 for non-members.

Memphis Grilled Cheese Fest

Hi Tone will host Memphis Grilled Cheese Fest from 12 p.m. 6 p.m. at 412 N. Cleveland St. Tickets are $5.

Restaurants from all over Memphis will showcase cheese and grilled cheese from all over.

Teams will be handing out samples while the last in exchange for a donation to Alive Rescue Memphis.

The donations will be totaled at the end of the event and the team that raises the most money will be crowned Fan Favorite.

The ticket gets you admission into the event, live music, kids zone, access to the adult game zone and Bloody Mary Bar. The bar is for ages 21 and up.

Come back next week for a new list of "13 Things to do This Weekend."

If there is an event you'd like us to take a look at for next week's "13 Things," email us at events@fox13memphis.com

