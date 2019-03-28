13-year-old grazed with bullet when Memphis home shot multiple times

A 13-year-old is recovering after being grazed by a bullet early Thursday morning.
According to people who live inside the house, the back of the house on Hodges Street was shot multiple times.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
That is when the teen was grazed. The family said the girl will be alright and the Memphis Fire Department did not make the scene.
FOX13 is LIVE on the scene for Good Morning Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}