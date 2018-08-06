  • 13-year-old killed in DUI crash on Memphis interstate identified by police

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 13-year-old girl died as a result of injuries suffered in an accident on I-55 Sunday evening. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the crash at I-55 and I-240 around 9 p.m. When MPD arrived they noticed a car was flipped over. 

    A 13-year-old girl was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition from that crash. She did not survive her injuries, according to MPD. 

    Police have identified the victim as Vernita Darryell Williams.

    Also, one adult was transported in non-critical condition along with two other children from the crash.  

    FOX13 has learned from police that Aether Scott, 43, has been charged in connection with the death of the 13-year-old. He faces Vehicle Homicide- Reckless and six counts of aggravated assault. 

    We are working to learn more info. Check back on updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories