13-year-old killed in DUI crash on Memphis interstate identified by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 13-year-old girl died as a result of injuries suffered in an accident on I-55 Sunday evening.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the crash at I-55 and I-240 around 9 p.m. When MPD arrived they noticed a car was flipped over.
A car is flipped over on I55 at the I240 junction. 3 transported to lebonheur, one to regional one.— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) August 6, 2018
I know at least one child is in critical. More details to come on #FOX13 pic.twitter.com/HmRsjQrn1v
A 13-year-old girl was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition from that crash. She did not survive her injuries, according to MPD.
Police have identified the victim as Vernita Darryell Williams.
Officers are on the scene of an accident where a vehicle flipped over at I-55 and I-240 injuring a FB 13yo juvenile who was xported to Lebonheur in critical condition. One adult has been xported non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 6, 2018
Also, one adult was transported in non-critical condition along with two other children from the crash.
FOX13 has learned from police that Aether Scott, 43, has been charged in connection with the death of the 13-year-old. He faces Vehicle Homicide- Reckless and six counts of aggravated assault.
Ather Scott 43, has been charged in last night's fatal crash at I-55 and I-240. Scott was charged with Vehicular Homicide – Reckless, Vehicle Homicide – DUI, Aggravated Assault (6 counts), Reckless Driving, DUI, Driving While License Revoked and Financial Responsibility.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 6, 2018
