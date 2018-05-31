13-year-old stabbed near Grahamwood Elementary School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen is fighting for his life after being stabbed Wednesday evening.
According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to the stabbing around 6:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Tutwiler. When they arrived to the scene, a 13-year-old was stabbed.
MPD Officers are on the scene of a wounding at 3823 Tutwiler. A 13yo was stabbed and is being transported by Unit 15 critical to Lebonheur. Officers have a juvenile detained at this time.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 31, 2018
The child was taken by Unit 15 in critical condition to Le Bonheur.
According to MPD, they have a juvenile detained at this time.
We are working to learn more. Check back on updates.
