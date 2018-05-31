  • 13-year-old stabbed near Grahamwood Elementary School

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen is fighting for his life after being stabbed Wednesday evening. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to the stabbing around 6:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Tutwiler. When they arrived to the scene, a 13-year-old was stabbed. 

    The child was taken by Unit 15 in critical condition to Le Bonheur. 

    According to MPD, they have a juvenile detained at this time.

    We are working to learn more. Check back on updates. 

