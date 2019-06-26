0 130 children killed in homicides across Memphis since 2010, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The number of children who have been killed in homicide cases across Memphis in the last decade is staggering.

RELATED: ‘I just want my baby to come back’: Parents devastated after toddler shot to death in Memphis

And so far in 2019, that number just keeps climbing. FOX13 has reported on six homicides involving children so far in 2019:

On Monday, the Pershing Park Apartments were surrounded by crime scene tape. It’s gone now, but people who live there said they won’t forget what happened yesterday afternoon.

They said children being shot in the city of Memphis is becoming far too common.

“It was police everywhere. They were blocking that whole area,” said Renay Calhoun.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Calhoun is a mother of two young children. She watched as investigators determined a child found a gun unsecure in a dresser drawer and shot his 4-year-old brother.

According to homicide data from MPD, there have been 130 children killed in Memphis since 2010.

The year with the lowest number of deaths was 2010 – eight children were killed in Memphis. The years with the highest were more recent – 20 kids were killed in 2016 and 19 in 2017.

Those numbers include a mix of violent crimes and situations of negligence, such as accidental shootings where kids get a hold of a weapon.

FOX13 broke down the child homicide data even further and calculated the average age of the children killed. From 2010-2018 the average age was 10-years-old.

“How Memphis is, it’s dangerous,” said Calhoun. “You all need to be more careful if you have little babies in the house.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.