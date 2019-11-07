14,000 + fatal highway crashes, including 9 fatalities in Tennessee since 2014

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tennessee Highway Patrol said around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning an 18-wheeler came barreling toward a road crew at work.
The truck crashed into a Trooper's Patrol vehicle, which then hit and killed the men at work.
The state trooper and the driver of the truck were also injured.
The accident is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the case is being handled by the DUI unit for the Shelby County District Attorney.
State law demands that drivers slow down in a work zone.
"Everybody should be aware and practicing the move over law. It applies to our vehicles, emergency vehicles, to any vehicles," said Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Richardson.
FOX 13 obtained these numbers from the TN Department of Transportation regarding work zone accidents
They show the number of crashes and injuries, and fatalities had dropped when you compare nine months of this year to all of last year.
According to TDOT, in the past five years there were more than 14,000 crashes, 83 fatalities and more than 5,400 injuries.
Wednesday's crash marks the 9th fatal work zone crash since January of this year.
