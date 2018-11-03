  • 14 car break-ins reported across Shelby County in one week

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Fourteen car break-ins in the past week have been keeping Shelby County deputies busy. 

    On Friday morning, deputies arrested two people who were seen pulling on car doors in a Cordova neighborhood to steal from them. 

    "Auto theft and auto break-ins are becoming more and more prevalent in our community,” Lt. Anthony Buckner said.

    And officials said there is a common theme that the criminals use to target cars to steal. 

