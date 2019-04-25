0 14 new crosswalks coming to Hernando to increase safety for pedestrians

HERNANDO, Miss. - The City of Hernando is making it easier and safer to get around the square by installing new crosswalks.

The city is now taking bids for the project.

Officials are actually putting 14 crosswalks in on the square, anywhere the roads come in or where people need to cross.

“We had a jaywalker that was 25 years ago or 30 years ago, and we ain’t had nobody hit since,” said Leroy Miller, a resident in Hernando.

City officials told FOX13 the crosswalks are being put in to make the square ADA compliant – or accessible for everyone to use.

Kim Lawrence is a mother of two and lives just off the square. She’s glad to hear about the news.

The crosswalks will be made of stamped concrete that looks like brick.

“Very difficult especially with a stroller and a baby and the farmers market starts this weekend. And trying to get through grass and around people is really difficult,” Lawrence said.

On the Highway 51 side of the square, the mayor told FOX13 they will install buttons that trigger stop lights and allow people to cross.

“They need to put up a crossing sign. The crosswalk would help but if you had that crossing sign, when they do hit the button all the traffic stop.”

Once that project is bid out and construction starts, it should take about six months to complete. The project will cost around $400,000.

