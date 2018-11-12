0 14 people shot, 7 dead after 7 shootings this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Seven shootings over the weekend caused 14 people being shot - seven of those victims are dead.

Monday morning Pastor Deandre Brown spoke to members of the Lifeline to Success program.

"When situations say like with this Mass shooting the community has two choices. Either they say this is not our issue and move on or they say this is all of our problems and solve it,” Brown said.

Brown said a member of his program is a family member of a victim involved in the Saturday night mass shooting in Northeast Shelby County.

Brown told me it’s positive conversations with those affected by the violence that will slowly end the culture of violence.

"One of the ways we help our men and women cope with violence is that we don't want to respond the same way and make the situation worse,” Brown said.

Friday morning just after two in the 5600th block of Los Gatos someone shot a person.

Less than two hours later another shooting happened in the 2600 block of Whitman where someone shot one person.

Saturday around 7:30 police say someone killed a person in the 600 block of Baltic.

Around 9 pm Saturday in the 4300 Sunridge Drive Shelby County Deputies were on the scene of a mass shooting where two people died, four others were hurt.

Later Saturday night a man killed a woman in a murder-suicide.

Between the noon Sunday and 1:30 there were two shootings in Orange Mound where two people died and another hurt.

Brown said he’s been committed to taking the violent offenders off the street and giving them another option to live a better way of life.

"We want people that are actively committing crimes. I don't want people that are good already. I don't want the people that need a job I want the people that want to kill you,” Brown said.

Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office still need information in 6 of the shootings from over the weekend.

If you have any information that can help them out call Crime Stoppers.

