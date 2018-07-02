14-year-old boy from Memphis shot and killed in Chicago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 14-year-old boy from Memphis, Tennessee was shot and killed over the weekend in Chicago.
According to WGN9 in Chicago, the shooting happened in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Jacob Smith was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots.
Smith was hit multiple times and was taken to a regional hospital in Chicago in serious condition, according to WGN9.
He later died from his injuries.
No one is in custody at this time, per WGN9.
FOX13 has learned Jacob Smith was a former student at Kirby Middle School. The school posted on their Facebook page saying Smith was "an energetic student athlete who was known for his bright smile, infectious laugh, and playful spirit. While he was socially popular, he was also an extremely intelligent honors student, who was a value add to our school's community. We would like to thank his family for sharing Jacob with us."
The school also announced Monday, July 2, the school will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to offer a safe place for students and families to mourn this tragic loss.
