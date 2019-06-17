  • 14-year-old boy shot in North Memphis, MFD says

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department responded to a shooting where a 14-year-old boy was shot. 

    Paramedics and police were called to the 700 block of North Dunlap around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. 

    Memphis Fire said the victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories