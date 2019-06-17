14-year-old boy shot in North Memphis, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department responded to a shooting where a 14-year-old boy was shot.
Paramedics and police were called to the 700 block of North Dunlap around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Memphis Fire said the victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
