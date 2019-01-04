MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have charged a 14-year-old with first-degree murder after a double shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.
The shooting happened on Christmas Eve around 1:30 p.m. at the Willow Oaks Apartments on Ketchum Road, according to police.
ORIGINAL STORY: 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at Memphis apartment complex
MPD said officers found two victims shot on the scene. Two people were rushed to the hospital from the scene.
On Dec. 26, Juan Garcia-Rincon, 50, died from his injuries, and the West Tennessee Forensic Center ruled the cause of death to be a homicide.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Duo that led MPD on high-speed chase responsible for multiple robberies across city, police say
- Police investigating after woman in vegetative state gives birth
- Family: Mid-South man saw demons before shooting, killing woman during Christmas party
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators reviewed video surveillance in the area and found two people who were in the area at the time of the shooting.
RELATED: Police searching for people in area during Christmas Eve deadly double shooting
However, it is unclear if either of those two people were connected to the shooting.
The identity of the 14-year-old boy has not been released by MPD, as the investigation continues.
The 14-year-old is facing the following charges:
- First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Felony to wit; Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}