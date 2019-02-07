  • 14-year-old charged with murder after shooting death of West Memphis teen

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Police have charged a 14-year-old boy with murder following the shooting death of a West Memphis teen.

    According to police, the shooting happened at the Steeplechase Apartments on Talonwood Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday. A 15-year-old boy – who was not identified – was shot and killed inside the apartment. 

    Officers found the teen on the floor inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    On Thursday, West Memphis police arrested two people in connection with the deadly shooting.

    After conducting an investigation, detectives arrested a 14-year-old boy – who was not identified – and charged him with second-degree murder.

    Laquincia Marshall, 18, who lived at the apartment, also was arrested in connection with the shooting.

    Police said Marshall provided detectives with false information. She faces a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

