0 14-year-old girl who disappeared from library found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Wednesday 8:40 a.m.

Aliya Blevins has been found, according to her mother.

--

Memphis police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared after going to a library in Orange Mound.

Aliya Blevins, 14, was last seen at the Cherokee Library near Sharpe Avenue on March 14, according to police.

The missing girl’s mother told FOX13 Aliya went to the library with her brothers that day like she usually does after school. However, Lataya Cathey said her daughter then went to the bathroom and disappeared.

Cathey has vowed to find Aliya and has put up flyers all around the area hoping someone will recognize her.

“Aliya goes to the bathroom, then she vanishes,” said Cathey. “Nothing is left of her, except her hair gel.”

Cathey told FOX13 she thinks she left with someone she knew. Police have listed Aliya as an “endangered runaway.”

Cathey said Aliya has sent her messages on social media, but she thinks someone else is writing them.

One message read, in part, “Mom I’m going to come Back I just need some Space I want to live my life like I want.”

According to Cathey, that does not sound like her daughter.

“That’s not my child (sending those messages),” she said.

Aliya was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans and red shoes. She was also carrying a pink backpack.

Cathey said she won’t rest until her daughter comes home.

“Just let me have her back. I don’t care if they put her on a corner and just call me, I come get her,” said Cathey.

