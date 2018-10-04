14-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Memphis

A 14-year-old was a shot at a Memphis apartment complex Thursday morning, according to police.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Twin Oaks Townhomes on Stockbridge Cove.
Police told FOX13 the teen was shot and transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting. Current details are limited.
