  • 14-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Memphis

    A 14-year-old was a shot at a Memphis apartment complex Thursday morning, according to police.

    The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Twin Oaks Townhomes on Stockbridge Cove.

    Police told FOX13 the teen was shot and transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

    Investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting. Current details are limited.

