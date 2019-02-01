14-year-old hospitalized after pellet gun shooting during ROTC drill at Memphis high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 14-year-old was rushed to Le Bonheur after being shot with a pellet gun in North Memphis.
MPD said the incident reportedly happened at Manassas High School during ROTC activities.
The child was taken to Le Bonheur to be treated for injuries. Police said the juvenile is in non-critical condition.
Officers on the scene at Lebonheur were they were called regarding a juvenile who had been shot with a pellet gun. PRELIMINARY: the 14-yr old was reportedly at ROTC at Manassas High School when the injury occurred. The juvenile is in non-critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 31, 2019
According to Shelby County Schools officials, the pellet gun shooting happened during an ROTC drill.
Officials told FOX13 there was “an incident” during the drill involving a pellet gun.
“The school is investigating the issue as those guns typically only deploy air or pellets,” officials told FOX13.
The district will provide more details once the facts of what happened are confirmed.
Parents were notified of the incident by school staff, officials said.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
